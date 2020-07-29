Advance voting sees large increase, likely due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of State Scott Schwab says fears over COVID-19 could be behind a big increase in advance ballot requests this year.

Schwab's office says, as of Monday, more than 300,000 voters requested advance ballots. The 2018 and 2016 primaries each had around 47,000 advance ballots requested at this point. The requests were about evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

So far, about 30 percent (nearly 90,000 ballots) have been returned. 46,000 of those in the Democratic primaries, 42,000 for the Republicans. Also, more than 15,000 people have voted early in-person. That’s a bit behind the 2018 election, but more than at this point in 2016.

“The rate they’re returning them is a little higher than what it was back then, but a lot of people make their decision closer to Election Day simply because they want to hear the entire case,” Schwab said. “Or they just haven’t done that yet, and there’s nothing like an election deadline to make them go out and get it.”

Schwab understands why Kansas voters may be worried, but insists polling places will be very safe to go into next Tuesday.

