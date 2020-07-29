1st Judicial Nominating Commission names nominees for judge position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission has sent the names of its three nominees for a district judge to Governor Laura Kelly.

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of three nominees for a district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who now has 60 days to decide who will be filling the vacancy created by the July 17 retirement of Leavenworth County Judge Michael Gibbens.

The Court says the 1st Judicial District is made of Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

The Commission says the nominees are:

Michael G. Jones, Lansing, private practice lawyer;

Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, private practice lawyer; and

Joan M. Lowdon, Bonner Springs, deputy county attorney, Leavenworth County

According to Kansas law, a district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office. It says after serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says it is made of Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

