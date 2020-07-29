10 roofers fined for violating Kansas law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten roofers have been fined for violations of Kansas law.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 10 roofing contractors have been fined after being found guilty of violating consumer protection laws during the 2020 fiscal year.

Schmidt says he entered into consent judgments with the roofers for violating the Kansas Roofing Registration Act. He says the settlements require contractors to pay civil penalties for KRRA violations. He says they also require contractors to comply with the KRRA when providing services in the future.

Schmidt says the ten roofing contractors fined are as follows:

KCRS, LLC, and KCRS Restoration Contractors, LLC, d/b/a Kansas City Roofing Service; Johnson County; Case No. 2019-CV-3906

Lionheart Contracting LLC; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. CV-2019-556

Garst Construction, LLC; Cloud County District Court; Case No. 2019-CV-30

New Era Innovations LLC; Wyandotte County District Court; Case No. 2019-CV-651

Absolute Roofseal, LLC; Johnson County; Case No. 2019-CV-6153

Weaver Construction Services, LLC; Sedgwick County; Case No. 2019-CV-2539-OT

Carlos Marquez d/b/a Marquez Construction; Decatur County District Court; Case No. 2020-CV-02

Jose L. Nunez-Vazquez; Miami County District Court; Case No. 2020-CV-19

Hometown Roofing, LLC; Johnson County District Court; Case No. 2020-CV-1969

Winterstone, LLC; Shawnee County District Court; Case No. 2020-CV-308

Schmidt says in each case he alleges the defendants subcontractors engaged in advertising, soliciting or performing roofing contractor services in the state without registering with the attorney general’s office.

Copies of the consent judgment can be found here.

