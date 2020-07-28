Advertisement

Vehicle Titling, Registration, Renewals near deadlines

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some vehicle titling, registration and renewals near deadlines in the state of Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says deadlines are nearing for vehicle registration renewals and extensions given for recent purchases which are administered by county treasurers across the state.

Vehicle Registration Renewals:

Governor Laura Kelly says vehicle registrations with an expiration date of March through June 2020 will have to be renewed by Nov. 14, 2020, and those from July forward must be renewed in the regularly scheduled month.

Recent Vehicle Purchases:

Governor Laura Kelly says those that have purchased new or used vehicles on or after Jan. 1, 2020, and are operating with a valid, extended 60-day permit, are allowed to continue to do so after the 60 days. She says through Executive Order 20-55, the Kansas Department of Revenue is extending 60-day Kansas permits purchased after Jan. 1, through May 31, 2020.

Kelly says registration date for 60-day permit deadlines is as follows:

  • Jan. 1 - 31, 2020: Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
  • Feb. 1 - 29, 2020: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
  • March 1 - 31, 2020: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
  • April 1 - 30, 2020: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
  • May 1 - 31, 2020: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Driver’s License Renewals:

Governor Kelly says the deadline to renew driver’s licenses and state IDs with expiration dates of March 12 through Sept. 15, 2020, is Dec. 31, 2020.

The Governor says some county treasurer offices are offering limited licensing services and operations may vary. She says while county treasurers determine how its office completes transactions, the KDR continues to encourage online renewal which can be done here or by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play sores on mobile devices.

Governor Kelly says stated ID card renewals require a visit to the KDR Driver’s License Office.

If visiting the Kansas Driver’s License Office is required, so is an appointment. Kelly says to schedule appointments, patrons are asked to used the method list on the KDR website.

