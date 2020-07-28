Tuesday forecast: Warm and muggy with isolated showers this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **SHORT TERM FORECAST: PATCHY FOG CAN’T BE RULED OUT BEFORE 9AM, USE CAUTION**

With our unsettled weather pattern to end July with at least a slight chance of showers/storms everyday this week, today has the lowest probability of rain meaning if you have any outdoor activities you need to get done this week do it today but still remain weather aware because it’s still not a 0% chance of rain.

Uncertainties for the next 8 days include specific details on when and where storms will occur each day. While the better chance of rain and storms for today and tomorrow will occur in the afternoon, morning activity especially tomorrow can’t be ruled out. Temperatures can also be tricky as to how warm it’s able to get (thicker cloud cover/rain keeping temperatures cooler vs any partial clearing and dry conditions slightly warmer than the forecast). Regardless it’ll be below our average high of 90° as 80s continue.

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of shower/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Will keep a slight chance of showers/storms in all night although most of the night and most spots in northeast KS will remain dry. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The chance of storms increases through the day with scattered showers/storms by the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

On and off showers/storms will continue through Friday with lightning and flooding the hazards. Yes there will be several dry hours however when that occurs in your area is unknown. Highs will remain cool in the low 80s possibly even upper 70s especially Friday as a reinforcing cold front pushes through. This is the cold front that will reduce the humidity leading to a more comfortable weekend.

While there does remain a slight chance of storms this weekend with one of the long range models confidence is high that it’ll be a much lower chance than what Wednesday-Friday’s chance is and most of the area remains dry so will keep it out of the 8 day for now but something we’ll continue to monitor. Temperatures this weekend into early next week remain in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs while humidity stays low through next Tuesday.

Have outdoor plans this week? Today is the day to get those chores done with the lowest probability of rain HOWEVER the chance for afternoon showers/t-storms still exists so remain aware and if you hear thunder make sure you head inside. Hazards with any storms the remainder of the week are lightning and flooding while the risks for hail/strong winds remain low.

