Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.(NHC)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, with a disturbance in the Atlantic expected to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

The storm could eventually reach the U.S. mainland, though the long-term track and intensity are highly uncertain.

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley Co. issues Local Health Order No. 16

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new local health order.

National

Rep. Grijalva praises passage of conservation bill

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

UPS to pay $75,000 to resolve disability discrimination lawsuit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
UPS Freight has been made to pay $75,000 to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

News

BBB warns of Chinese seed scam

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Better Business Bureau is following the footsteps of the Kansas Department of Agriculture and recommending residents not plant mystery seeds from China.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 314 total COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seen two new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.

News

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects magistrate judge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected its new district magistrate judge.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

News

$19 million to go to Kansas organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $19 million to go to supporting three Kansas organizations.

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.