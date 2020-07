TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say one person was killed when a train and tractor collided in Central Kansas.

KSNW reports that the crash happened just before 4 pm on July 27 south of US 50 between Burrton and Halstead in Harvey County.

No other details have been released, including the name of the victim.

