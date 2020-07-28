TPS sees record number of online enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is seeing a record number of online student enrollment.

The Topeka Public School District says it is seeing a record number of students enrolling in online-only school due to COVID-19.

TPS says it has seen 15 times the usual number of students enrolling in online courses and is proud of the growth of its online schooling program.

For more information on online registration visit the TPS website.

