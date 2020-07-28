Advertisement

Touch of Heaven bookstore moves to new location in southwest Topeka

Touch of Heaven Religious Gifts and Books has moved to a new location at 4151 S.W. Twilight Drive.
Touch of Heaven Religious Gifts and Books has moved to a new location at 4151 S.W. Twilight Drive.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the few remaining religious bookstores in Topeka has found a new home.

Touch of Heaven Gifts and Books had its grand opening on Saturday, July 25, at its new location at 4151 S.W. Twilight Drive. The bookstore is on the east side of the shopping center where LaRocca’s Pizza is located.

Tammy Carlson, who is managing the bookstore, said Touch of Heaven is in its 20th year.

The bookstore is geared primarily to Catholics and has a number of gift items including jewelry, pictures and cards, as well as religious books and Bibles.

The bookstore previously had been located on the east end of Johnny Reb’s Cylinder Head Repair Shop, which was run by Carlson’s father. It was managed by Carlson’s mother, Georgette Reb.

After her father retired, Carlson said, the new occupant of the building at 18th and S. Kansas Avenue needed the space that had been occupied by the Touch of Heaven shop.

Carlson found a new location at the S.W. Twilight location and set up shop.

The store doesn’t have a website but does have a Facebook page.

