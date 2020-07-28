Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools sees increase enrollment for online programs

By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is seeing an increase in students enrolling for their online school programs.

They’re seeing fifteen times the number of students wanting to continue school online for the rest of the year due to COVID-19.

Topeka Public Schools Dr. Aaron Kipp says enrollment in online programs is soaring.

“I think it’s important to have options for parents,” Dr. Kipp explained.”Once we opened that up as an option, remote learning or virtual, the numbers started growing incredibly. As of today we have 1500 kids that are committed -and last year we had less than 50 kids.”

Students may choose a remote or virtual model learning.

“Remote learning occurs in the classroom at a remote site, so the students are still tied in their home school. Remote learning they are connecting with their teacher,” Dr. Kipp explained. “The virtual school is our Avondale Academy and that particular program is just from 4th grade through 12th grade -and is more of a self-pace kind of a approach.”

Dr. Kipp says more parents appear comfortable with their kids working remotely.

“The majority preferring remote, simply because they still want to be associated with their home school teacher and all their friends and things like that. Some of the survey feedback we have heard, my child has a medical condition, I’m nervous about bringing him or her back into the classroom, my student has asthma.”

He says the online programs has benefits, “kids can do credit recovery and make up some of those credits, maybe they fell behind their freshman year. Avondale Academy may offer opportunities to pick those credits up and get back on track.”

Dr. Kipp says students will still be held up to certain requirements.

“We are being very scrupulous with attendance, we are mandating a certain period of time. Kids are not going to be on the computer for a 6,7 hours a day, but there are a lot more requirements in terms of whats learning is going to look like at home.”

Dr. Kipp says the district worked with cox to help families with internet access.

Topeka Public Schools encourage students to enroll by August 18th and you can consult with Dr. Aaron Kipp for more information.

You can find more USD 501′s enrollment information here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington State Patrol searching for cold case clues in Kansas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Washington State Patrol searching for cold case clues in Kansas

Local

Washington State authorities travel through Kansas searching for cold case clues

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Nearly 30 years have gone by since a fatal collision in Washington State took the lives of a Missouri truck driver and his still unidentified, unauthorized female passenger.

News

RCPD locates missing teen

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Riley Co. Police have located a missing teen. They announced they found 15-year-old Gabriel Williams safe just after 7 p.m. ---Riley Co. Police are looking for a missing teen.

News

Topeka Public Schools sees increase enrollment for online programs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Topeka Mayor stresses mask wearing amid concerns of Kansas adding more COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Mayor Michelle De La Isla said at her monthly news conference with City Manager Brent Trout Tuesday her concerns about Kansas possibly returning to phase two COVID-19 restrictions stems from likelihood the rollback could be prevented.

News

Topeka Mayor stresses mask wearing amid concerns of Kansas adding more COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Michelle De La Isla said at her monthly news conference with City Manager Brent Trout Tuesday her concerns about Kansas possibly returning to phase two COVID-19 restrictions stems from likelihood the rollback could be prevented.

News

Polling Places Prepare for Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Along with signs around the building to make sure people are keeping their distance from each other while waiting to cast their ballots

News

Shawnee Co. adopts Capital Improvement Plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has adopted the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

News

Charges filed against woman in Soldier Township thefts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges in relation to thefts from the Health Savings Accounts of Soldier Township employees.

News

Criminal charges filed in June murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County District Attorney announced criminal charges filed in a June murder.