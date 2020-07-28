Advertisement

Topeka ER & Hospital opens

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka ER & Hospital has officially opened.

The Topeka ER & Hospital says it has proudly opened its doors to patients on July 27 and offers top-tier, 24/7 comprehensive care for medical emergencies such as broken bones to chronic conditions and allergy attacks.

Jared Schreiner, M.D., chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician, says the hospitals goal is to deliver quick and compassionate emergency care to Topekans.

“We offer the same medical care as other emergency departments,” says Dr. Schreiner, “but we set ourselves apart by providing speedy care and minimizing patients’ wait times.”

The hospital says it has 17,700 square feet for its eight emergency beds, six inpatient beds, pharmacy and state-of-the-art advanced imaging, radiology and laboratory equipment.

According to the hospital, it will staff 11 board-certified emergency medicine physicians.

“Our on-site lab and testing will significantly reduce patient wait times for test results and allow for more one-on-one time between our physicians and their patients,” Dr. Schreiner says. “That expedited care along with minimal to non-existent wait times means we can provide a friendly, comfortable experience for patients during a stressful time in their lives.”

Dr. Schreiner says the hospital’s mission statement sums its efforts up: “The care you need, the compassion you deserve.”

“We look forward to becoming a go-to emergency hospital for Topeka and surrounding communities by providing high quality, compassionate care,” he says.

For more information visit the Topeka ER & Hospital website.

