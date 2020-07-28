Advertisement

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.
Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.(Source: WGME/CNN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) - The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available Monday.

A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

USD 345, 437, 450 approve hybrid reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Several local schools districts finalized plans for bringing students safely back to school - and when to do so.

News

USD 345, 437, 450 approve hybrid reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several local schools districts finalized plans for bringing students safely back to school - and when to do so.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Race: Junior HS shooting shaped challenger Weingartner’s life of service, compassion for victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Tony Weingartner is a Kansas Bureau of Investigation assistant director and candidate for Shawnee Co. Sheriff.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Race: Challenger Tony Weingartner shares personal experience that shaped career

Updated: 2 hours ago
KBI assistant director Tony Weingartner is challenging incumbent Brian Hill in the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's race.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Race: Challenger Tony Weingartner shares his priorities

Updated: 3 hours ago
KBI assistant director Tony Weingartner shares the priorities he will have if elected Shawnee Co. Sheriff.

News

KBI assisting with Medicine Lodge death investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation into the death of a woman in Medicine Lodge, Kan.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 4 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

Salute The Badge

SALUTE OUR HEROES: Jackson Co. Deputy saves man trapped under car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.