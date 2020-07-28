Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Race: Junior HS shooting shaped challenger Weingartner’s life of service, compassion for victims

NOTE: Both KBI Assistant Director Tony Weingartner and incumbent Brian Hill have personal experiences shaping their desire to serve as Shawnee Co. Sheriff. The winner of their Republican primary likely determines the race, with no Democrat on the November ballot. Each has served decades in law enforcement, so 13 NEWS asked the personal stories that led to their campaign, along with their priorities.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Tony Weingartner remembers the day that set his life on a new path.

January 21, 1985, a student at Goddard Junior High School came into school, and shot the principal, two staff members, and a student. The principal did not survive.

Among the students in school that day was Tony Weingartner, then in seventh grade and, today, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation assistant director and candidate for Shawnee Co. Sheriff. He says most students were in classrooms, and did not witness the violence, but they all remember its aftermath.

“That is one of the defining moments in your life that life is too short, you have to really kinda grab a hold of it and get the best and most out of it,” he said.

Weingartner was 14 years old, and, in the sadness, found a glimpse of his future.

“I was fortunate enough to have a number of friends whose dads were police officers, troopers who sort of took us under their wing” he said. “I saw that as maybe a future for me - to serve public good.”

Weingartner has some a long way in nearly 30 years of service: from patrol officer with Andover Police, to now assistant director with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations overseeing Field Investigations, a position he’s held since 2008. But what happened at Goddard Junior High is never far away.

“Anybody that’s been affected by, particularly, a crime of violence has an affinity for those who’ve also been affected by crimes of violence,” he said. “Whether you’re investigating a crime, responding to that as a deputy, or whether you’re the administrator sending people out to work on those kinds of cases, you want to make sure that that kind of compassion is blended into the way you go about doing business. That had a profound effect on the way I approach victims of crime.”

It’s not the only way Weingartner has channeled personal experience into the job. In 2003, the KBI awarded him a Medal of Valor for response to a domestic situation in Elk County.

“When my team went in to make the arrests, he tried to shoot a couple of us,” Weingartner recalled “It’s pretty unsettling to have gunshots fired at you.”

Agents returned fire, and the suspect was killed. Weingartner says those situations are traumatic for officers, and it led to formation of a peer support team, building a mental health response network for officers.

“Fortunately, there’s now a network of trained folks that are able to respond and be present for an officer or a deputy or an agent that’s going through having just been involved in a critical incident,” he said.

Weingartner admits experience has shaped his priorities. He also believes his experience with the KBI translates well to the day-to-day operations of a sheriff’s office.

“At the end of the day, you want to make an arrest on somebody that’s committing a crime, and get them convicted, and therefore, hopefully, help public safety,” he said. “I wanted to to do what I’ve been doing across the state in my own hometown, in my own community.”

Weingartner says his administrative experience in tough budget years is a plus.

“One of the things I want to do starting off as the new sheriff is do a top-to-bottom review to make sure I understand that what we’re paying for is appropriate, and not only that but is working, and, if not, then let’s find better use for that funding,” he said.

Weingartner describes himself as fiscally conservative, and wants more deputies on the streets - but he would not take them out of the schools to do so.

“Not only do they serve mentorship, not only do they serve a means to get kids services that maybe they need in the community, but they also serve as a protector and a guardian,” Weingartner said. “I want to make sure our kids - as much as I can heavenly do - make sure they don’t have to experience anything like (a shooting) ever.”

