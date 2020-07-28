Advertisement

Shawnee Co. adopts Capital Improvement Plan

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners has adopted the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners says it has adopted the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan which is a growth management tool to summarize and guide funding and timing of planned public physical improvements such as infrastructure, projects and public facilities.

The Board of Commissioners says the CIP is a five-year plan and includes cost estimates and improves the quality of life in the County by improving community physical structures, systems and facilities.

According to Commissioners, the CIP projects are over $50,000 and will be useful for over five years.

The Commissioners say the three major areas the CIP focuses on are infrastructure, land/building and equipment.

“Capital investments are an essential part of local government. Most of these items are tangible infrastructure improvements that will improve the level of service that we can provide to our citizens of Shawnee County,” says Aaron Mays, Board of County Commissioner District Three.

