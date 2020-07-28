Advertisement

Sen. Moran holds hearing on VA Telehealth

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will be holding a hearing on VA Telehealth.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee says he will be holding a hearing titled, “VA Telehealth During and Beyond COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities in Rural America.”

The Senator says the hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the G50 Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Senator Moran says the witness list is as follows:

  • Dr. Kameron Matthews, Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Community Care, Veterans Health Administration (VHA)
  • Dr. Kevin Galpin, Executive Director of Telehealth Services, Office of Connected Care, VHA
  • Dr. Thomas Klobucar, Executive Director, Office of Rural Health, VHA
  • Mr. Eddie Pool, Executive Director, Solution Delivery, IT Operations and Services, Office of Information Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs

