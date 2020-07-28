Sen. Moran holds hearing on VA Telehealth

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will be holding a hearing on VA Telehealth.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee says he will be holding a hearing titled, “VA Telehealth During and Beyond COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities in Rural America.”

The Senator says the hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the G50 Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Senator Moran says the witness list is as follows:

Dr. Kameron Matthews , Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Community Care, Veterans Health Administration (VHA)

Dr. Kevin Galpin , Executive Director of Telehealth Services, Office of Connected Care, VHA

Dr. Thomas Klobucar , Executive Director, Office of Rural Health, VHA

Mr. Eddie Pool, Executive Director, Solution Delivery, IT Operations and Services, Office of Information Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.