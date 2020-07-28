Advertisement

Schmidt says ‘vote anywhere’ resolution shows partisan politics

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the resolution of the ‘vote anywhere’ lawsuit shows partisan politics.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the decision by Shawnee County District Judge Thomas Luedke to dismiss the ‘vote anywhere’ lawsuit shows partisan politics.

Schmidt says the lawsuit was filed by the Kansas Democratic Party and three national Democratic Party organizations against the Secretary of State.

According to Schmidt, the court concluded the implementation of a 2019 law that authorized local election officials to cast ballots at any voting location in the county did not violate state law or impose a burden of right to vote.

“I welcome the court’s decision to dismiss, which confirms this lawsuit was about partisan politics, not about the law,” says Schmidt.

