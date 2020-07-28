Advertisement

SALUTE OUR HEROES: Jackson Co. Deputy saves man trapped under car

A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.
A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.

In the evening of Saturday, July 18th Marvin Cummings Sr. did what he’s done a million times, and got underneath his sons car to change the oil.

He said, “We put a block under the back wheel, jacked it up with a scissor jack, the scissor jack broke because the car shifted when I tried to loosen the oil plug and it fell on me.”

Jackson County deputy Chad Ballenger said dispatch called for EMS, but he was nearby and wanted to help.

“It was paged out as a guy was trapped under his car,” he said, “I figured I would go see what I could do, see if I could help at all.”

The frantic scene is one Ballenger has witnessed many times within his own family, but this was different.

“We’ve been on the farm doing odd end stuff and jacks fall all the time, but nothing where it’s someone we didn’t know and they were completely trapped and there was nothing they could do.”

Cummings said, “I heard my kids say ‘I just killed my father’...it was crazy.”

His son was trying to get the jack up, but every time he tried to turn the handle it kept falling, kept moving, kept moving,” Ballenger continued saying, “The guy that was trapped, he wasn’t talking very well, you could tell he couldn’t breathe very well and all you could see was his legs moving a little bit.”

Ballenger found another jack and used it to lift the car off of Cummings. He was stuck underneath for a total of five minutes.

Cummings said, “I was pretty sure I was probably going to die there.”

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said he is proud to have deputies like Ballenger serving the community.

“He handled that situation perfectly,” Morse said, “He brought a sense of calmness and was able to direct bystanders there to help. In a tragic situation they become frantic or panic and he helped resolve that situation and actually helped save a life.”

Ballenger said he was just doing his job.

“If anybody else was in that situation I believe they would have done the same thing,” he said.

Cummings said he is thankful Ballenger answered the call and that he is still here today with his family.

“The action of everybody involved, getting me to the hospital and everything, kept it from getting any worse than what it was,” he said.

Cummings suffered bruising of his ribs and lungs, but was able to be released from the hospital the following day.

He immediately called deputy Ballenger to thank him for saving his life.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: The act of service is a family tradition for Alan Stahl

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Martin
The act of service runs in the family of Alan Stahl. After serving his country, Stahl continued serving the Topeka community.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Making a difference, one mask at a time

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
Giving back to the community, and honoring her daughter’s legacy, one Wamego woman has found a way to continue helping the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Veterans

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Retired TPD Major embarks on new career in counseling

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
The Capital City is seeing several longtime Topeka Police officers opt for retirement, including Maj. Darin Scott.

Latest News

Local

Salute Our Heroes: Darrell Stewart appreciates his 31 year tenure in Parks and Rec.

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
For 31 years at Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Darrell Stewart has been motivated by young people.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, over 13,500 positive cases

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 264 COVID-19 related deaths and 13,538 positive cases.

News

Crews test new Evergy Plaza fountain

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter and Melissa Brunner
Topekans can beat the heat this summer with a new water feature in the Evergy Plaza downtown.

Community

Coffeyville receives over $8,000 for community development says Watkins

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Steve Watkins says the USDA will be investing $8,300 for community development in the city of Coffeyville.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Sgt. Lance Feyh reflects on 29-year career after retirement

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Isaac French
Salute Our Heroes: Sgt. Lance Feyh

Salute The Badge

Salute the Badge: Overbrook Police Chief guides officers to serve with the value of showing respect to everyone

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Terry Hollingsworth describes himself as 'blessed' to have served and learned from six police chiefs during his 25 years in law enforcement.