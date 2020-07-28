Advertisement

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium.((AP Photo/Colin E. Braley))
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals say the newest member of the team’s ownership group is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman concluded. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Vehicle Titling, Registration, Renewals near deadlines

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Some vehicle titling, registration and renewals near deadlines in the state of Kansas.

News

Sen. Moran holds hearing on VA Telehealth

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will be holding a hearing on VA Telehealth.

News

TPS sees record number of online enrollment

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is seeing a record number of online student enrollment.

Latest News

News

Kansas Driver’s Practice Test released in Spanish

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Revenue has released a version of the Kansas Driver’s Practice Test in Spanish.

News

Touch of Heaven bookstore moves to new location in southwest Topeka

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Touch of Heaven Religious Gifts and Books has moved to a new location at 4151 S.W. Twilight Drive.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warm and muggy with isolated showers this afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Lowest chance of rain of the week is today

News

City of Topeka to hold Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be holding a Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion.

News

Office of Rural Prosperity announces virtual 2020 tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Office of Rural Prosperity will make its 2020 tour completely virtual.

News

Lawrence lawyer reappointed to Admissions Review Committee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed a Lawrence lawyer to the Admissions Review Committee.