Riley Co. sees 314 total COVID-19 recoveries

(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen two new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.

Riley County says it has seen two new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries since the Monday, July 28, report and the totals are now 4 deaths, 110 active cases and 314 recoveries.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for three COVID-19 positive patients and one person under investigation currently. It says each patient’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospital care, however, none of them are on ventilators.

Riley County says Local Health Order 16 will be issued Wednesday, July 29, and will go into effect when Order 15 expires on Thursday, July 30.

