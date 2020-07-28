Riley Co. issues Local Health Order No. 16

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new local health order.

Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs says she has issued Local Health Order No. 16 which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 30, and will remain in effect until amended, superseded or rescinded.

Gibbs says the proactive public health order works to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Riley Co. community.

According to Gibbs, one of the biggest changes is the time frame of the new order. She says Local Order 16 does not have an expiration date and will remain in place until data indicates the order is no longer needed. She says the safety measures have been designed to be long-term solutions.

Gibbs says the new order provides opportunities for mass gatherings of more than 50 people, but less than 2,000 through a permit process. She says those that wish to host an event of over 50 people must fill out a request form at least 14 days before the event.

Gibbs says strict safety measures are needed for gatherings to be approved.

The Local Health Officer says for the purpose of the order, regularly held church services are not considered events and are therefore exempt.

Gibbs says safety precautions for gatherings and events include mandated social distancing, face-covering and at least one person assigned to maintain and enforce the safety measures per every 50 attendees.

According to Gibbs, a committee including medical personnel, public officials and representatives from the business community will evaluate the request and make recommendations for approval.

The Riley County Emergency Operations Center says it will provide the final approval of requests and no gatherings of over 50 people will be allowed in the county without a mass gathering permit.

Gibbs says under the new order, restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only, including patios. She says the service or consumption of food or drinks at a counter or bar or in standing-only areas is strictly prohibited and those who are waiting for tables may not sit at countertops or wait inside the establishment.

According to Gibbs, all seated parties in restaurants must be placed at least 6 ft. apart and if this is not feasible, a barrier or partition will have to divide booths or tables. She says buffet-style restaurants are still allowed to operate, but customers must sit at tables or booths to consume food or drinks.

The Health Officer says bars and restaurants are still required to stop serving patrons by midnight and must be cleared by 12:30 a.m. and are still required to screen each employee for COVID-19 symptoms before each shift as well as being able to produce screening logs upon a request by health department staff.

“Business requirements focus on bars and restaurants because those establishments are high-risk and are still a source of virus spread in the community,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We want to make it possible to functionally and practically social distance in a business that is designed to have people congregate close together, rather than be forced to shut those businesses down. We want to give them the opportunity to continue providing service in a way that also protects public health.”

RCHD staff says they will begin inspecting bars and restaurants for compliance with other aspects of the order when they visit to check employee screening logs.

“We are planning to have conversations with business owners as they adjust to the new requirements,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup. “Education will be the best tool for enforcement at this time.”

Gibbs says Order 16 requires all businesses and locations to comply with the CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019, as well as industry-specific guidance.

Local Health Order No. 16 can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.