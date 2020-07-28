Advertisement

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The nation’s second-largest cinema chain plans to reopen some of its locations in the U.S. next month.

Regal Cinemas announced it will start to reopen on Aug. 21.

The company says theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring its employees and customers to wear masks.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

The theater chain has not said which locations will start operating again in August.

Health departments in Los Angeles, New York and many other locations have not given theaters in their areas the OK to welcome back guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: moments ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Vehicle Titling, Registration, Renewals near deadlines

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Some vehicle titling, registration and renewals near deadlines in the state of Kansas.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National Politics

Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center alleges the Trump reelection campaign is involved in a “laundering” effort that violates election law, according to a complaint the group filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

News

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals say the newest member of the team’s ownership group is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran holds hearing on VA Telehealth

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will be holding a hearing on VA Telehealth.

News

TPS sees record number of online enrollment

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is seeing a record number of online student enrollment.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

News

Kansas Driver’s Practice Test released in Spanish

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Revenue has released a version of the Kansas Driver’s Practice Test in Spanish.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.