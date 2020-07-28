Advertisement

RCPD locates missing teen

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have located a missing teen.

They announced they found 15-year-old Gabriel Williams safe just after 7 p.m.

15-year-old Gabriel Williams was last seen at his home in the 2000 block of Plymouth Rd. on July 27. He was wearing gray shorts with black stripes and black tennis shoes.

RCPD describes Williams as 4′10″, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCPD asks anyone with information to call them at (785)537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

