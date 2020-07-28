Advertisement

Polling places preparing for Election Day

Shawnee County Election Office holds advance voting before Election Day. (July 28, 2020)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with signs around the building to make sure people are keeping their distance from each other while waiting to cast their ballots, voters will notice changes at the polling place on Election Day.

Shawnee County Assistant Election Commissioner Mark Stock said each polling place with have accommodating materials for voters.

He said, “They have hand sanitizer they have cleaning materials, they have gloves, masks, acrylic shields kind of what you see here as well.”

Voters will also see markers on the floor and signs on the wall intended to encourage social distancing.

“It just kind of helps guide the voters through that protocol which not everybody is clear on all the time, so it kind of helps. It’s a customer service tool as much as anything and trying to keep everybody safe,” said Stock.

Mask-wearing is encouraged and along with masks and hand sanitizer, voters will get their own pen to write with, rather than sharing. The pen can be used on a touch screen and comes covered in plastic to the citizen.

Stock said it’s up to the Supervising Judge of the polling place to accommodate for people not wearing masks.

“There are options. Such as here we have a picnic table outside, can we accommodate the voter in an outdoors environment? Or is the room large enough, for a voting booth we can put off to a side that we could wait on those voters, for various reasons who can choose to or may not want to, to do that.”

In addition to election night numbers, Stock said they plan to release updated results Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights as well, because of an increase of mailed-in ballots.

“On election night, I think a lot of folks are used to seeing our final unofficial reports and generally they can say, ‘Ok, so maybe we will predict a winner’ or whatever,” said Stock. “But, with such a large number of mailed ballots, we don’t know when they’ll all come in and there could be a number of them that come in after election night.”

For more information on polling places and the election.

