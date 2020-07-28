Office of Rural Prosperity announces virtual 2020 tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Rural Prosperity will make its 2020 tour completely virtual.

Governor Laura Kelly and Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers says plans and dates for the Office of Rural Prosperity’s 2020 Tour will be completely virtual and will build off the ORP Listening Tour that Rovers led in the summer of 2019.

“The Office of Rural Prosperity was established to give all Kansans a voice at the Statehouse,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This tour will continue to remind rural communities that we are here to support them, and we are continuing to work towards solutions that will foster growth and prosperity in these areas.”

Lt. Governor Rogers says he took to the road for the stateside Listening Tour in which he connected with Kansans across the state and established the foundation for the Office of Rural Prosperity and its priorities to create policies and coordinate programs that aid rural Kansans.

Gov. Kelly says the 2020 tour is made of seven virtual meetings across the state which are open to the public and agency leaders and local stakeholders will join the Lt. Governor to discuss policies and projects targeted to rural areas.

“One of my favorite things is connecting with people and I’m very much looking forward to getting ‘back on the road’ again, even if it’s virtual,” said Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers. “To contrast last year’s tour, this year we will focus around listening and action, meaning we will be showing Kansans how we’ve been working towards sustainable solutions to concerns we’ve heard across the state.”

Gov. Kelly says concerns of COVID-19 and the safety of her constitutes moved the platform to a virtual one and the Lt. Governor supported her actions but says the challenges of broadband internet may hinder some rural areas. Kelly says those wishing to participate will have opportunities to ask questions during the meeting and provide feedback through surveys and the comments section.

According to Gov. Kelly, the ORP’s priorities consist of broadband and infrastructure, early education and childcare, healthcare, housing and community development as well as the impacts of COVID-19 on rural communities.

Gov. Kelly says those wishing to participate must register for their specific region on the ORP’s website. She says call-in options are available for those with limited web access and all sessions will be recorded and streamed to Lt. Governor’s Facebook page.

The Governor says all meetings will be held from 5:30 - 7 p.m. except the Saturday statewide meeting and the tour schedule is as follows:

North Central- Thursday, August 6th

North West- Wednesday, August 12th

Statewide- Saturday, August 22nd (1:30-3:00 p.m.)

Southwest- Tuesday, August 25th

South Central- Wednesday, September 2nd

South East- Wednesday, September 9th

North East Kansas- Wednesday, September

