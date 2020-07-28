Advertisement

Marshall says HEALS Act protects most vulnerable Kansans

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall says he supports the HEALS Act.

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., says the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability protection and Schools Act was introduced to the Senate on Monday, July 27, and addresses the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a physician, healing is my passion and continues to be a top priority in our communities and across Kansas as we work together to overcome this virus and get our kids safely back to school this fall,” said Rep. Marshall. “I’ve been in over 200 Kansas communities over the last four weeks and spoken directly with thousands of Kansans. Two of the top concerns I hear are the need for liability protections for decision-makers and employers, and an inability to find workers to come back to work. We have to bring jobs back to Kansas and get Kansans safely and responsibly back to work. The HEALS Act would protect and heal our most vulnerable, get our kids safely back in school, and get our Kansas economy up and running on all cylinders again.”

Mashall says the HEALS Act contains proposals that will:

  • Provide $70 billion in funding for schools and $30 billion for colleges to help them safely reopen this fall, which means roughly $1,200 per student for public and private schools across the country
  • Provide a $1,200 check to eligible individuals, and an additional $500 for each dependent, without age restrictions that limited these payments in previous packages
  • Allow for automatic forgiveness of PPP loans of up to $150,000 for agriculture producers and other borrowers 
  • Provide $25 billion in funding for hospitals and medical providers
  • Provide a $200 weekly federal unemployment benefit
  • Revise and extend the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses and underserved communities
  • Provide $26 billion for vaccine development
  • Provide $20 billion for agriculture producers and processors, which the Kansas biofuel industry would now be eligible for
  • Continue to defer student loan payments during the crisis

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KDA to hold interviews for Executive Director of the Division of Conservation

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation Director candidates will share public presentations.

News

Schmidt says ‘vote anywhere’ resolution shows partisan politics

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the resolution of the ‘vote anywhere’ lawsuit shows partisan politics.

News

Downtown Topeka sees two new businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two new businesses will open in Downtown Topeka.

News

Gov. Kelly announces third KANSASWORKS virtual job fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced 2020′s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Latest News

Coronavirus

KDHE removes Arizona, Bahrain, French Guiana from travel quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has removed Arizona, Bahrain and the French Guiana from its travel quarantine list.

News

Topeka ER & Hospital opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka ER & Hospital has officially opened.

News

Vehicle Titling, Registration, Renewals near deadlines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Some vehicle titling, registration and renewals near deadlines in the state of Kansas.

News

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals say the newest member of the team’s ownership group is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

News

Sen. Moran holds hearing on VA Telehealth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will be holding a hearing on VA Telehealth.

News

TPS sees record number of online enrollment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools is seeing a record number of online student enrollment.