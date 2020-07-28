Marshall says HEALS Act protects most vulnerable Kansans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall says he supports the HEALS Act.

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., says the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability protection and Schools Act was introduced to the Senate on Monday, July 27, and addresses the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a physician, healing is my passion and continues to be a top priority in our communities and across Kansas as we work together to overcome this virus and get our kids safely back to school this fall,” said Rep. Marshall. “I’ve been in over 200 Kansas communities over the last four weeks and spoken directly with thousands of Kansans. Two of the top concerns I hear are the need for liability protections for decision-makers and employers, and an inability to find workers to come back to work. We have to bring jobs back to Kansas and get Kansans safely and responsibly back to work. The HEALS Act would protect and heal our most vulnerable, get our kids safely back in school, and get our Kansas economy up and running on all cylinders again.”

Mashall says the HEALS Act contains proposals that will:

Provide $70 billion in funding for schools and $30 billion for colleges to help them safely reopen this fall, which means roughly $1,200 per student for public and private schools across the country

Provide a $1,200 check to eligible individuals, and an additional $500 for each dependent, without age restrictions that limited these payments in previous packages

Allow for automatic forgiveness of PPP loans of up to $150,000 for agriculture producers and other borrowers

Provide $25 billion in funding for hospitals and medical providers

Provide a $200 weekly federal unemployment benefit

Revise and extend the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses and underserved communities

Provide $26 billion for vaccine development

Provide $20 billion for agriculture producers and processors, which the Kansas biofuel industry would now be eligible for

Continue to defer student loan payments during the crisis

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.