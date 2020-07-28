Manhattan airport to suspend flights to Chicago on Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the amount of air traffic continues to lag because of the coronavirus, American Airlines has announced it will suspend daily flights from Manhattan Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago effective Friday, according to KMAN Radio.

Service tentatively is scheduled to resume Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The cut in service will reduce Manhattan Regional Airport’s flight list to 12 weekly departures, all to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo tells KMAN that the suspension of flights to Chicago speaks to the fluidity of airline schedules at this time.

“If folks are flying out, I encourage you to visit American Airlines’ website or visit flymhk.com because they are changing quite a bit,” Romo says. “We’re hopeful that more and more people can fly, but want to ensure everyone’s safety comes first.”

The number of people boarding flights from the Manhattan airport was down 95 percent in April, KMAN reports. The numbers have improved slightly in the following months -- down 88 percent in May, 79 percent in June and 66 percent so far in July.

However, Romo isn’t looking for a turnaround right away as the effects of COVID-19 continue to linger.

“At best, it’s going to take at least a year to recover,” he tells KMAN. “It’s probably going to be a lot longer than that, but it’s just guess work at that point.”

The last flight from Manhattan to Chicago will take place at 5:50 a.m. Thursday. Flight information is available at flymhk.com.

