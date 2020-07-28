Advertisement

Manhattan airport to suspend flights to Chicago on Friday

Daily flights from Manhattan Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be suspended as of Friday as passenger traffic is down because of the coronavirus, KMAN Radio reports.
Daily flights from Manhattan Regional Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be suspended as of Friday as passenger traffic is down because of the coronavirus, KMAN Radio reports.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the amount of air traffic continues to lag because of the coronavirus, American Airlines has announced it will suspend daily flights from Manhattan Regional Airport to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago effective Friday, according to KMAN Radio.

Service tentatively is scheduled to resume Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The cut in service will reduce Manhattan Regional Airport’s flight list to 12 weekly departures, all to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo tells KMAN that the suspension of flights to Chicago speaks to the fluidity of airline schedules at this time.

“If folks are flying out, I encourage you to visit American Airlines’ website or visit flymhk.com because they are changing quite a bit,” Romo says. “We’re hopeful that more and more people can fly, but want to ensure everyone’s safety comes first.”

The number of people boarding flights from the Manhattan airport was down 95 percent in April, KMAN reports. The numbers have improved slightly in the following months -- down 88 percent in May, 79 percent in June and 66 percent so far in July.

However, Romo isn’t looking for a turnaround right away as the effects of COVID-19 continue to linger.

“At best, it’s going to take at least a year to recover,” he tells KMAN. “It’s probably going to be a lot longer than that, but it’s just guess work at that point.”

The last flight from Manhattan to Chicago will take place at 5:50 a.m. Thursday. Flight information is available at flymhk.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 5AM

Updated: 52 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warm and muggy with isolated showers this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Lowest chance of rain of the week is today

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

USD 345, 437, 450 approve hybrid reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Several local schools districts finalized plans for bringing students safely back to school - and when to do so.

Latest News

News

USD 345, 437, 450 approve hybrid reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several local schools districts finalized plans for bringing students safely back to school - and when to do so.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Race: Junior HS shooting shaped challenger Weingartner’s life of service, compassion for victims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Tony Weingartner is a Kansas Bureau of Investigation assistant director and candidate for Shawnee Co. Sheriff.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Race: Challenger Tony Weingartner shares personal experience that shaped career

Updated: 7 hours ago
KBI assistant director Tony Weingartner is challenging incumbent Brian Hill in the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's race.

News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Race: Challenger Tony Weingartner shares his priorities

Updated: 7 hours ago
KBI assistant director Tony Weingartner shares the priorities he will have if elected Shawnee Co. Sheriff.

News

KBI assisting with Medicine Lodge death investigation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation into the death of a woman in Medicine Lodge, Kan.

Salute The Badge

SALUTE OUR HEROES: Jackson Co. Deputy saves man trapped under car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Jackson County deputy is being hailed as a hero for his life-saving efforts to rescue a man trapped under a car.