Lawrence lawyer reappointed to Admissions Review Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed a Lawrence lawyer to the Admissions Review Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed James Oliver to a three-year term on the Admissions Review Committee.

The Court says Oliver’s term began July 1, 2020, and will end June 30, 2023. It says Oliver is a lawyer at Foulston & Siefkin in Overland Park.

According to the Court, the committee is made of three practicing lawyers and reviews applications of those seeking to practice law in the state and makes recommendations to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Court says the other members of the committee are:

Sherri Loveland, a lawyer at Stevens & Brand in Lawrence; and

Sylvia Penner, a lawyer at Penner Lowe Law Group in Wichita.

