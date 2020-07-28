KSHSAA votes fall sports to start as planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall sports in Kansas will go on as planned, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Tuesday.

The board knocked down a proposal to push back high school football games until after Sept. 8 with a 5-4 vote.

The Sept. 8 start date also would have applied to volleyball, boys soccer, and gymnastics. The also proposal would have limited the football season to eight games.

Competitions will all go on according to the KSHSAA handbook.

Safety guidelines approved by the executive board last week will still be in place.

I’m sitting in on the KSHSAA meeting. Last week, they send a survey out to Kansas Superintendents asking for each schools start date. KSHSAA says they got responses from roughly 85% of Kansas Superintendents. #KPZ pic.twitter.com/pQXprgp8vZ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) July 28, 2020

