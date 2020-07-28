Advertisement

KSHSAA votes fall sports to start as planned

(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall sports in Kansas will go on as planned, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Tuesday.

The board knocked down a proposal to push back high school football games until after Sept. 8 with a 5-4 vote.

The Sept. 8 start date also would have applied to volleyball, boys soccer, and gymnastics. The also proposal would have limited the football season to eight games.

Competitions will all go on according to the KSHSAA handbook.

Safety guidelines approved by the executive board last week will still be in place.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals say the newest member of the team’s ownership group is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Mike Moustakas feels sick after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Olympic sprinter Janell Smith dies at 73

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Former Olympic sprinter Janell Smith has passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Sports

REPORTS: Chiefs sign G Kelechi Osemele

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple reports are indicating that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele.

Sports

Holland fans side in new-rule 10th, Royals trim Indians 3-2

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals win their first game of the season. They beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in extra innings.

College

KU adds season opener with Southern Illinois

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas football team is adding a season opener against Southern Illinois.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Sports

Minnesota Vikings sign Washburn’s Kyle Hinton

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT