Topeka Correctional Facility staff member dies from COVID-19 complications

Richard Rose has died of COVID-19 complications.
Richard Rose has died of COVID-19 complications.(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has had a staff member die from COVID-19 complications.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility died on Saturday, July 25, due to complications from COVID-19 and this is the third staff death related to the virus, as the first two were at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

KDOC says Richard Rose, 74, had over 17 years of service to the department and served as a Facility Maintenance Supervisor, spending most of his time offsite.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Richard’s family and to those who served alongside him for so many years,” Zmuda said. “The KDOC family is a tight-knit group and these deaths, and those of our residents, have been extremely difficult.”

KDOC says a peer support team will be available for those who need additional support dealing with the loss of Rose.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of too many hard-working Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Richard was a dedicated public servant and I extend my condolences to both his family, friends and those who worked alongside him.”

The Topeka Correctional Facility says it is Kansas’ only all-female prison housing 948 inmates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

