KDHE removes Arizona, Bahrain, French Guiana from travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has removed Arizona, Bahrain and the French Guiana from its travel quarantine list, however, Florida and countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice remain.

The KDHE says those traveling internationally should follow CDC re-entry guidance and protocols.

According to the KDHE, the list is effective for Kansans returning to or entering the state on the effective dates and the state reviews and updates te list bi-weekly.

The KDHE says those needing to quarantine for two weeks include visitors or residents who have traveled to:

Florida on or after June 29.

Arizona between June 17 – July 27.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana July 14 – July 26.

International travel on or after July 14 to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, including China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil. International travelers must follow CDC guidance and protocols

The Department says others that should continue to quarantine are those subject to travel-related quarantine for a state or county previously on the list and those who have received notification from public health officials that they have been in contact with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

“It’s important to remember that traveling comes with risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. “We encourage those thinking about traveling to review their options, determine its necessity and if choosing to go, remember to still take precautions: wear a mask, socially distance and avoid mass gatherings.”

The KDHE says states added to the list are decided upon based on new cases in states over a two-week period, then comparing it to the rate in Kansas. It says states with drastically higher rates are added to the list. For perspective, it says Kansas’ rate was 223 cases per 100,000 people, Flordia’s is currently 717 cases per 100,000 population.

According to the KDHE, travel quarantines do not prevent travel through the state, people from the locations may still travel through Kansas. It says it recommends limited stops, wearing masks and being six feet from others. However, if the destination is Kansas, travelers are required to quarantine upon arrival.

The KDHE says critical infrastructure sector employees that traveled to these destinations need to contact their local health department for instructions for the application of quarantine orders while working. It says critical infrastructure employees need to have staffing resources to continue to serve Kansans so local health departments may allow a modified quarantine.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website.

