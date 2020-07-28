KDHE receives grant for suicide care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has received a grant for suicide care.

The Kanas Department of Health and Environment says it has been awarded a grant to support safer suicide care in Kansas. It says the grant is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is for implementation of Zero Suicide in Health Systems.

The KDHE says Zero Suicide is a model that believes suicide deaths for those under the care of health systems are preventable. It says systems dedicated to improving patient safety, the program presents a framework for transformation toward safer suicide care.

The KDHE says it will work with partners throughout Kansas, including Veterans Affairs and the 26 licensed Community Mental Health Care Systems that have over 4,500 staff that provide mental health services in each county and over 140,000 Kansans each year.

According to the Department, besides the policies, protocols and practices the Zero Suicide model supports, other objectives include providing evidence-based training and practices to support a prepared, competent and confidential mental health workforce and coordinated suicide prevention efforts. It says the award brings $700,000 per year for five years.

The KDHE says in the state of Kansas between 1999 and 2018, the rate of suicide deaths increased by 70% from 11.3 to 19.2 per 100,000 persons. It says the 2018 suicide rate was the highest in 20 years and is higher than the national average, which increased by 35% during the same period.

According to the KDHE, in 2018, suicide was the 9th leading cause of death in the U.S. following intentional injuries. It says from 2016 - 2018, emergency department visits and hospitalization rates increased for suicide ideation-related injuries.

