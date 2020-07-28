KDA to hold interviews for Executive Director of the Division of Conservation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation Director candidates will share public presentations.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will hold interviews for Executive Director of the Division of Conservation on Aug. 6 and 7, and the selection process includes an opportunity for the public to participate.

The KDA says the public portion will allow for a presentation from candidates and questions from the public, which will also be available to watch live online.

According to the Department, the presentations for the six candidates will be at three separate online meetings:

August 6, 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

August 6, 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

August 7, 8:15 a.m. - 9 a.m.

The KDA says those who wish to observe and provide input should contact Brittney Grother at 785-564-6797 or Brittney.Grother@ks.gov.

