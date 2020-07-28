Advertisement

KBI assisting with Medicine Lodge death investigation

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation into the death of a woman in Medicine Lodge, Kan.

Along with the Medicine Lodge Police Department and Barber County Sheriff’s Office, KBI is looking into the death of 61-year-old Joyce Folkroud. Medicine Lodge Police requested the KBI’s assistance with the case.

Folkroud was found dead inside her home around 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe her death was a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-KS-CRIME or visit kbi.ks.gov/sar

