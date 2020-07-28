Advertisement

Kansas Driver’s Practice Test released in Spanish

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue has released a version of the Kansas Driver’s Practice Test in Spanish.

The Kansas Department of Revenue and the Information Network of Kansas say they have launched the Kansas Driver’s Practice Test in Spanish which is the first practice driving test skill in America to support both the English and Spanish languages.

The Department says in Oct. 2019, it released the Alexa skill in English and currently has supported over 300 users.

“Expanding this service helps us provide a driver’s practice exam to more people while increasing awareness of roadway safety in Kansas,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “In addition, this tool helps deliver the practice curriculum in a manner suited for audio-visual learners.”

The Department says according to the United States Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 24.7% of households in the state are only able to speak limited English.

“Our team is proud of the advancement we have created for more Kansans,” said Duncan Friend, Executive Director of INK. “We strive to make world-class digital government experiences, and this solution is paving the way for future multi-language solutions.”

The KDR says the Spanish Kansas Driver’s Practice Test skill is available in the Amazon App store.

For more information on the Spanish test visit the Kansas Department of Revenue’s website.

