Kansas doctors rank activities based on Covid risk

Factfinder 12 asks experts to assess the danger of 50 common activities
By Alex Flippin
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors and medical professionals working in three hospital systems in Kansas, ranked a list of 50 common activities to determine the risk of contracting Covid-19 with each activity.

In all, 18 professionals from Ascension Via Christi, University of Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center took part. Each was given the instruction to assume the people taking part in the activities were following safety recommendations such as social distancing and wearing face masks where possible.

Activities and COVID-19 risk ranked by physicians
Activities and COVID-19 risk ranked by physicians(kwch)

The results represent a calculated average of the answers given by the doctors and medical professionals who rated each question based on their educated opinion.

