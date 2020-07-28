Advertisement

Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee sees one new member, two reappointed

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed two members and appointed a new one to the Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has reappointed Doni Mooberry and Michelle Slinkard to the Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee.

The Court says Mooberry is a Lawrence lawyer and Slinkard is a Topeka Lawyer. It says the two will serve terms that began July 1 and will end June 30, 2024.

The Supreme Court says it also appointed District Judge Keven O’Grady to complete an unexpired term ending June 30, 2022 and appointed him as committee chair. It says O’Grady serves in the 10th Judicial District in Johnson County.

According to the Court, Kansas Child Support Guidelines are rules judges and officers follow in order to decide how much child support each parent is to pay toward raising children. It says at the most basic level, they guide parents to create a fair and balanced distribution of resources essential to raising children like time and money.

According to federal law, every state’s child support guidelines must be reviewed every four years and it takes about two years to conduct these reviews.

The Court says the 13-member Kansas Child Support Guidelines Advisory Committee oversees the works of the reviews. It says the committee includes parents that either pay or receive child support, attorneys, judges and tax professionals with expertise in child support.

According to the Kansas Supreme Court, the most recently updated guidelines went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

