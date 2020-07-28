Jihad Keys to face 3 cases during one trial, judge says

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County District Court Judge has denied a defendant’s request to try him separately in three cases, one in the shooting of a man who was fatally wounded when he returned to his Topeka home in April 2017.

Defendant Jihad Anwar Keys, now 21, appeared before District Court Judge David Debenham on Monday.

Keys is charged with alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder or felony first-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Lowry, 29, at 1515 S.W. 15th, and aggravated battery in the gunshot wounding of Steven Ferris, and aggravated robbery in the holdup of Lowry and Ferris, all on April 23, 2017.

On April 28, 2017, an aggravated robbery was reported at the Mexican Taco Shop, 1900 block of S.W. 10th.

On July 13, 2019, a man named Keyton Hill was shot multiple times at 1516 S.W. 16th, and Keys was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted aggravated robbery, and attempted second-degree murder, according to court records.

Keys defense attorney Jennifer Chaffee withdrew a motion to conduct self-defense immunity hearings tied to the three sets of charges.

Chaffee had asked the judge to conduct an evidentiary hearing to determine Keys' alleged immunity from prosecution based on the Kansas self-defense immunity statute.

During a two-preliminary hearing in October 2019, witnesses gave details about the robberies and shootings.

When a central Topeka woman heard a series of gunshots outside her apartment, she opened the door, a man with a mask over his face pointed a rifle at her, told her to freeze, and she closed the door, she testified.

Bullets punched through her door in the 1500 block of S.W. 16th, and she was struck by metal fragments when bullets hit her door lock, Jazzmin Lavone Padilla testified.

Three pieces of metal had to be removed from her right arm, and a fourth remains in the arm, Padilla testified.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Keyton Hill, suffered a grazing wound on the left front of his forehead, he was shot in a shoulder and in the leg, and one attacker choked Hill.

The shootings and attempted robbery occurred on July 13, 2019.

In other testimony, Steven Ferris testified about the April 23, 2017, shooting that killed Matthew Lowry, 29 of Overbrook.

Ferris said the pair had returned to their central Topeka apartment from fishing at Lake Shawnee and had stepped out of a truck when a man wearing a mask confronted them, robbed them and shot them.

Ferris, who suffered gunshot wounds to the left thigh and right shoulder, survived, but Lowry died of his wounds, Ferris testified.

The shootings of Lowry and Ferris occurred outside 1515 S.W. 15th. Another witness, Connor Morton, testified the two robbers pedaled small BMX-style bikes away from the shooting site.

Ferris said he likely lost consciousness after a police officer put a tourniquet on his shoulder wound. Morton said Lowry suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and appeared to be in shock.

As of Tuesday, Keys remains in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 cash or professional surety bond, according to jail records.

