Heavy rain is expected tomorrow. Flash Flooding Possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Isolated rain will continue this evening and overnight. Rain should be short lived, and less than 1/10 of an inch of rain is expected at any one location through sunrise on Wednesday morning. Heavier rain will arrive after 8AM Wednesday and will be possible through Thursday.

Tonight: Will keep a slight chance of showers/storms in all night although most of the night and most spots in northeast KS will remain dry. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: The chance of storms increases through the day with scattered showers/storms by the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

On and off showers/storms will continue through Friday with lightning and flooding the hazards. Yes there will be several dry hours however when that occurs in your area is unknown. Highs will remain cool in the low 80s possibly even upper 70s especially Friday as a reinforcing cold front pushes through. This is the cold front that will reduce the humidity leading to a more comfortable weekend.

While there does remain a slight chance of storms this weekend with one of the long range models confidence is high that it’ll be a much lower chance than what Wednesday-Friday’s chance is and most of the area remains dry so will keep it out of the 8 day for now but something we’ll continue to monitor. Temperatures this weekend into early next week remain in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs while humidity stays low through next Tuesday.

