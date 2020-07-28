Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces third KANSASWORKS virtual job fair

(GRAYDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced 2020′s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Governor Laura Kelly says the third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair of 2020 will be held Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30.

“We need to maintain a strong, healthy workforce in our state, and getting Kansans back to work safely is one of my top priorities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The KANSASWORKS virtual job fair has proven to be a creative and effective way to connect Kansans with job opportunities, and will be important as our economy recovers from the challenges of COVID-19.”

Governor Kelly says the virtual fair allows job seekers to live chat with employers from across Kansas through computers or mobile devices. She says there are four more job fairs planned for later in 2020.

The Department of Commerce says it moved the statewide job fairs virtually to eliminate public health risks associated with mass gatherings and continuing to provide opportunities for Kansans seeking jobs.

“Increasing employment opportunities and keeping our economy strong is a top priority of the Department of Commerce,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The need for both businesses and job seekers in our state is significant, but health and safety concerns mean it’s still not safe to hold in-person job fairs. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair system is a perfect example of how our KANSASWORKS team is continuing to provide Kansans access to employers in a way that protects everyone involved.”

Governor Kelly says the second fair in June was a success and employers represented then include:

  • KanEquip, Inc.
  • Foley Equipment
  • Fuller Industries
  • Johns Manville
  • National Beef
  • PKM Steel Service Inc.
  • Salina Regional Health Center
  • Cornejo
  • Russell Stover
  • Reser’s Fine Foods
  • Johnsonville
  • Dillons
  • Glassman Corporation
  • CivicPlus
  • ADT
  • Bombardier Aviation
  • Creekstone Farms
  • Southwest Medical Center
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Goodwill Industries of Kansas
  • Emprise Bank
  • Wichita Public Schools
  • The University of Kansas

Governor Kelly says COVID-19 risks remain high, so the Department of Commerce will continue to hold virtual job fairs for the remainder of the year. She says future statewide events are scheduled for:

  • August 25-27
  • September 22-24
  • October 27-29
  • December 8-9

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansans may register for the job fair here.

