Downtown Topeka sees two new businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new businesses will open in Downtown Topeka.

The Topeak Partnerships says Downtown Topeka will see the opening of two new businesses, Ash Boutique and Axe and Ale. It says Ash Boutique is located at 921 S. Kansas and is a clothing shop, its opening is set for Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. It says Axe and Ale is located at 115th SE 6th Ave. and is an ax-throwing bar, which is scheduled to open Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

“It’s wonderful to see new growth take place in Downtown Topeka, especially during these challenging times. Both Ash Boutique and the Axe and Ale are fantastic additions to the downtown business community,” said Vince Frye, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “New retail and entertainment options like these will play a strong role in bringing more people to Downtown Topeka.”

“My staff and I are thrilled to be able to join the downtown community. We hope to offer patrons a fun and unique – and, most importantly, safe - boutique shopping experience,” said Ashley Dassinger-Carson, owner of Ash Boutique.

“We are excited to bring another entertainment option to Downtown Topeka,” said Axe and Ale owner Lewis Spring. “It is exciting to see the rebirth down here and being next to the new Plaza puts us right in the heart of the action.”

