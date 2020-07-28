Criminal charges filed in June murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney announced criminal charges filed in a June murder.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Tommy Lynn Sherrill Sr., in relation to the death of Dylan Jay Hernandez in June of 2020.

Kagay says on June 30, law enforcement was dispatched to 3600 NE Sardou in relation to a motorcycle collision with a building around 9:40 a.m.

Officers say upon arrival they located Hernandez and the motorcycle he was riding. They say Hernandez was not wearing a helmet and suffered massive head trauma from striking the building. Hernandez later died of complications from the injuries on July 11.

Kagay says the investigation showed a truck involved in the accident which was driven by Sherrill. He says Sherrill was arrested on July 22.

Kagay also says that his office filed three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges against Sherrill Sr. in relation not the death of Hernandez. He says the charges include Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless; Failure to Stop at an Accident; Aggravated Assault; Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

Kagay says there were also three additional felonies and one additional misdemeanor related to the arrest of Sherrill including Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana.

According to Kagay, Sherrill Sr. is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and his case has been scheduled for Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to this case should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

