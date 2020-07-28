Coffey Co. event over weekend sparks concern over lack of COVID-19 precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A demolition derby in Coffey County on July 25 is causing controversy for allegedly shirking COVID-19 guidelines.

The event was held as part of the Coffey County Fair and reportedly had over 1,000 people in attendance, most without masks. Social distancing guidelines were mostly ignored, according to one attendee.

Coffey County has had 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths.

