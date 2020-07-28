City of Topeka to hold Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be holding a Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion.
The City of Topeka says it will be holding a Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion on Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. and Aug. 13, at noon.
The City says the meetings will be held in the Holliday Building and will be open to the public.
Those that cannot make the in-person meeting are invited to join on Facebook.
According to the City, the SPCP is a program created by the Department of Justice engaging law enforcement professionals and community leaders in discussions identifying issues and solving problems together.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.