City of Topeka to hold Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion

The City of Topeka says it will be holding a Strengthening Police and Community Partnership discussion on Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. and Aug. 13, at noon.

The City says the meetings will be held in the Holliday Building and will be open to the public.

Those that cannot make the in-person meeting are invited to join on Facebook.

According to the City, the SPCP is a program created by the Department of Justice engaging law enforcement professionals and community leaders in discussions identifying issues and solving problems together.

