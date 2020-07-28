Advertisement

Charges filed against woman in Soldier Township thefts

(KWQC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges in relation to thefts from the Health Savings Accounts of Soldier Township employees.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Pamela G. Buckhalter in relation to a series of thefts from Health Savings Accounts of Solider Township employees.

Kagay says the thefts occurred between 2015 and 2017 when Buckhalter served as a bookkeeper for Soldier Township. He says a report was made to law enforcement in 2018 and the concluded investigation and was sent to his office earlier in July.

Kagay says he has filed seven felony charges and two misdemeanors including five individual counts of felony Theft, Forgery, Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers and two individual counts of misdemeanor theft.

Kagay says the summons was issued for Buckhalter and her first appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2020.

The DA says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into this case and those with information would report it to law enforcement immediately.

