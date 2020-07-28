Advertisement

Census Bureau to begin emailing households

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Census Bureau will begin emailing households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census.

The United States Census Bureau says it will begin emailing households located in low-responding areas to encourage them to report on the 20220 Census.

The Bureau says millions of emails will be going out soon and will only grow in numbers until September. It says the emails supplement its last campaign to remind residents to respond to the 2020 Census on their own since census takers will begin asking households to respond.

According to the Bureau, the messages alert households in areas of low-response that time is slipping and their response to the Census is important for communities.

The Bureau says a link will be provided in the outgoing emails for residents to respond to the 2020 Census online.

According to the Bureau, emails will go to all households that it has contact information for in groups with a response rate under 50% which includes those who may have already responded. It says it is expecting to email over 20 million households.

The Bureau says the emails will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give those receiving it the option to opt-out of receiving future messages. It also says it is considering sending text messages to areas with low response rates as well.

According to the Bureau, its recent success contacting households via email to participate in the Household Pulse Survey prompted it to add emailing methods to support the 2020 Census which will help increase response rates and reduce the need for in-person follow-ups.

The Bureau says it is continuing to review using text messages and will announce at a later date if they will deploy that outreach method. It says additionally it is increasing other outreach efforts by phone and by mail. It says it recently launched the Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program which offers help with responding at places such as grocery stores and pharmacies in low-responding areas.

According to the Bureau, it has also expanded its paid advertising efforts by launching a new series aimed at increasing online responses and includes 45 non-English languages that received some level of paid media support.

The Bureau says residents have until October 31 to respond to the 2020 Census, but takers have begun following up with households that have yet to respond in select areas and will start following up with households nationwide in August.

