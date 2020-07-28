Advertisement

BBB warns of Chinese seed scam

Suspicious package
Suspicious package(Leslie County Sheriff's Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau is following the footsteps of the Kansas Department of Agriculture and recommending residents not plant mystery seeds from China.

The Better Business Bureau says unmarked seed packets arriving in mailboxes around the nation should not be planted. It says the package says “China Post” and may be labeled as jewelry, small electronics or other small items.

The United States Department of Agriculture says it strongly encourages those that have received these packages to not plant the seeds, and instead save them along with the packaging and mailing label and contact their state plant regulatory official or Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) state plant health director.

The USDA also says experts advise washing hands if accidentally handling seeds as a precaution and recipient should hold onto the items until they are contacted by their state department of agriculture or APHIS.

The USDA says under no circumstances should any recipient plant these seeds.

APHIS says it is working closely with the Departmetn of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state departments of agriculture to protect agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.

The U.S. Postal Inspector Service says it is also currently looking into the situation.

The BBB says it recommends the following for any resident that receives these packets in the mail:

  • Check your personal information. The package may be a sign that your personal information has been compromised. Keep a close eye on your credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills. Looking up your own name and address using a search engine can, in some cases, reveal how public your information has become.
  • Do not open the seed packet and avoid opening outer packaging or mailing materials, if possible. 
  • Do not plant the seeds or discard them in the trash that will be landfilled.
  • Limit contact with the seed package until further guidance on handling, disposal, or collection is available from the USDA.

The BBB says it recently reported an increase in brushing scams but it is still unknown whether or not the seeds are part of a brushing scam.

Questions on the seed packages should be directed to your local BBB office by calling 800-649-6814 or by visiting its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

