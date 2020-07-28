Applications being accepted for Kansas Reservoir Initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office will begin accepting applications for the Kansas Reservoir Initiative.

The Kansas Water Office Director Earl Lewis, says applications are now being accepted for the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative which provides financial assistance to landowners in priority watersheds to start sediment-reducing conservation practices to reinforces efforts on federal reservoirs where water supply storage is impacted by reservoir sedimentation.

The Office says the Initiative targets above Kanopolis Lake, Fall River, John Redmond and Tuttle Creek reservoirs where water supply storage is being lost to sedimentation. IT says lands located in targeted sub-watersheds in portions of Barton, Butler, Coffey, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Lyon, Marshall, Nemaha, Russell and Washington counties are eligible for the funding.

According to the Office, the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative was funded by the 2020 Kansas Legislature as part of a partial restoration of the state’s Water Plan Fund which addresses priority water resource projects that have been recommended by the Kansas Water Authority.

“The Kansas reservoir system is critical infrastructure for our citizens during both flood and drought as storage is being diminished over time by sedimentation,” said Lewis. “Watershed protection is the most economical means of protecting our surface water supplies. This Initiative provides an opportunity for producers above some of our key federal reservoirs to improve their land while also benefiting downstream water resources.”

The Office says under the Initiative, the Kansas Department of Agriculture - Division of Conservation, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Water Office and Kansas, Neosho, Smoky Hill-Saline and Verdigris Regional Advisory Committees will work together to prioritize which projects get funded yielding the biggest sediment reduction per dollar invested.

According to the Office, those interested in participating should contact their local county conservation district or Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy Coordinator to apply.

The Office says many sediment-reducing conservation practices are still eligible through the initiative, but projects that focus on large gully repair and soil health practices like reduced tillage, nutrient management and cover crops are still highly encouraged.

The Office says applications for the first round of funding will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 21, and is not guaranteeing adequate funding will be available to provide financial assistance to all eligible applications.

For more information on the Initiative visit the Kansas Water Office website.

