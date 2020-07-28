Advertisement

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects magistrate judge

(KALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected its new district magistrate judge.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has selected Jason Parks to fill the magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County.

The Commission says it met July 28 via videoconference which was broadcast live on YouTube and interviewed three nominees for the position.

The Commission says Park’s position will start upon his swearing-in and is a licensed attorney and owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Co.

According to the Court, the 28th Judicial District is made of Ottawa and Saline counties and the vacancy is created by the Aug. 14 retirement of Judge Mary Thrower.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be a resident of Ottawa County at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and be either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

Kansas law says after serving a year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission says it consists of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riley Co. issues Local Health Order No. 16

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued a new local health order.

News

UPS to pay $75,000 to resolve disability discrimination lawsuit

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
UPS Freight has been made to pay $75,000 to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit.

News

BBB warns of Chinese seed scam

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Better Business Bureau is following the footsteps of the Kansas Department of Agriculture and recommending residents not plant mystery seeds from China.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 314 total COVID-19 recoveries

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seen two new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.

Latest News

News

$19 million to go to Kansas organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $19 million to go to supporting three Kansas organizations.

News

Marshall says HEALS Act protects most vulnerable Kansans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall says he supports the HEALS Act.

News

KDA to hold interviews for Executive Director of the Division of Conservation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation Director candidates will share public presentations.

News

Schmidt says ‘vote anywhere’ resolution shows partisan politics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the resolution of the ‘vote anywhere’ lawsuit shows partisan politics.

News

Downtown Topeka sees two new businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two new businesses will open in Downtown Topeka.

News

Gov. Kelly announces third KANSASWORKS virtual job fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced 2020′s third KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair.