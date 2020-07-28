28th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected its new district magistrate judge.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has selected Jason Parks to fill the magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County.

The Commission says it met July 28 via videoconference which was broadcast live on YouTube and interviewed three nominees for the position.

The Commission says Park’s position will start upon his swearing-in and is a licensed attorney and owner of Ink Sharks LLC and Messenger Publishing Co.

According to the Court, the 28th Judicial District is made of Ottawa and Saline counties and the vacancy is created by the Aug. 14 retirement of Judge Mary Thrower.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge must be a resident of Ottawa County at the time of taking office and while holding office, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and be either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

Kansas law says after serving a year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The Commission says it consists of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

