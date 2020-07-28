$19 million to go to Kansas organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $19 million to go to supporting three Kansas organizations.

The Kansas Health Foundation says it recently approved over $19 million in core support funding will go toward advancing civic leadership, enhancing media coverage of health issues and supporting community philanthropy through 2025.

KHF says it uses grantmaking as a way to build capacity and sustainability for organizations providing far-reaching, foundational work to support KHF’s mission.

“When these organizations accomplish their missions, it is natural to see progress in the KHF mission to improve the health of all Kansans,” said Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors. “The Board was compelled to continue investing in these organizations as they work to foster civic leadership, cover health-related issues and support the needs of communities through community-led philanthropy.”

KHF says the following grants were approved for January 2021 through December 2025:

Kansas Leadership Center Core Support - $15.4 million: KHF says funding for the Kansas Leadership Center will continue to foster leadership for stronger, healthier and more prosperous communities. It says the five-year grant includes $400,000 to ORS Impact for evaluation of KLC’s civic engagement efforts.

KHF says in 2007 it created the KLC and in 2012, build the Kansas Leadership Center and Kansas Health Foundation Conference Center in Wichita. The Foundation says it has committed almost $38.1 million in core support and evaluation of KLC since it began. The organization says various leadership development programs and courses prepare residents in the public, private and non-profit sectors to exercise leadership and make progression what matters most in creating a healthy state.

Kansas News Service Core Support - $2.85 million: KHF says it believes in unbiased, nonpartisan news coverage of health-related issues is essential to make informed decisions. It says funding the Kansas News Service supports news coverage over a wide range of health, education and public policy issues. It says KCUR and partnerships with other stations help expand the outreach of the Kansas News Service, and content is offered for free to print media outlets throughout the state.

KHF says it has funded the Kansas News Service since 2017 and before the Kansas Health Institute used part of its core operations funding in 2006 to launch its news service to address declining media coverage of health issues. It says in 2015, an opportunity was presented to expand the News Service partnership with KCUR and this is when KHI decided to continue to focus on policy and research thereby ending its partnership with non-profit journalism.

KHF says it has supported health journalism with $4.1 million in core support since 2006, which includes the KHI News Service, $2.5 million, and the Kansas News Service, $1.6 million.

Kansas Association of Community Foundations Core Support - $1 million: The KHF says the Kansas Association of Community Foundations is an organization of community foundations that believe in philanthropy, peer-learning and statewide partnerships. It says the core support will help build the organization’s capacity and allow it to leverage resources of Kansas’ community foundations. The organization says these efforts help strengthen and promote philanthropy in communities, which results in long-term health improvements.

The Foundation says it has provided $600,000 in core support to the KACF since 2018 and beginning in the 2000s it also provided technical assistance funding KHF’s 20 year, $60 million Giving Resources to Our World initiative, spurring the creation and expansion of 30 Kansas community foundations.

