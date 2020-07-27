Advertisement

TPD searching for person of interest in July 16th shooting

Michael D. Shadoan has been labeled a person of interest in a July Shooting
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they are looking for a person of interest from a July 16th shooting that injured one person.

According to TPD, they are looking for Michael D. Shadoan, 35 of Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 6:25 a.m. July 16th, in the 600 block of S.W. Taylor.

Michael L. Brown, 55 of Topeka, was shot in his abdomen.

The shooting was believed to have been occurred in a brick alley that runs east and west between S.W. Taylor on the east and S.W. Western on the west, about a quarter of a block south of S.W. 6th Avenue.

The victim was able to go inside the Candlelight Arms apartments, 617 S.W. Taylor, to seek help. The apartment building is located immediately south of where the shooting was reported.

Police say if you know where Brown is, do not try to apprehend him yourself. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

